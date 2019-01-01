ñol

Viasat
(NASDAQ:VSAT)
41.77
5.22[14.28%]
At close: May 27
36.63
-5.1400[-12.31%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low36.62 - 41.79
52 Week High/Low35.05 - 68.76
Open / Close36.63 / 41.77
Float / Outstanding54.8M / 74.4M
Vol / Avg.780K / 432.9K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price42.82
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.39
Total Float54.8M

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Viasat reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 25

EPS

$0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$701.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$701.7M

Earnings Recap

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viasat beat estimated earnings by 220.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $105.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 7.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viasat's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.07 0.02 0.01
EPS Actual 0.33 0.34 0.46 0.36
Revenue Estimate 712.45M 681.25M 627.35M 608.10M
Revenue Actual 719.72M 701.35M 664.86M 595.78M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Viasat Questions & Answers

Q
When is Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) reporting earnings?
A

Viasat (VSAT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Q
What were Viasat’s (NASDAQ:VSAT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $380M, which missed the estimate of $384.3M.

