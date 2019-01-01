Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viasat beat estimated earnings by 220.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $105.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 7.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viasat's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.07 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.33 0.34 0.46 0.36 Revenue Estimate 712.45M 681.25M 627.35M 608.10M Revenue Actual 719.72M 701.35M 664.86M 595.78M

