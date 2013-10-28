Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VRNM stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
9/30/13
Jefferies
Maintains
Hold
4.0
11/12/12
Jefferies
Maintains
Hold
3.0
3/27/12
Jefferies
Maintains
Hold
4.1
Headlines
Press Releases
Benzinga's Top #PreMarket Losers
Monica Gerson
Mon, 28 Oct 2013 08:20:41 -0400
UPDATE: Jefferies Raises PT on Verenium to Match BASF's Bid
Dwight Einhorn
Mon, 30 Sep 2013 09:26:37 -0400
Jefferies Maintains Hold on Verenium Corporation, Raises PT to $4.00
Juan Lopez
Mon, 30 Sep 2013 07:16:47 -0400
Benzinga's Weekly M&A Chatter
Charles Gross
Sun, 22 Sep 2013 09:13:36 -0400
Benzinga's Top Pre-Market Gainers
Monica Gerson
Fri, 20 Sep 2013 08:10:42 -0400
US Stock Futures Signal Flat Start On Wall Street
Monica Gerson
Fri, 20 Sep 2013 07:16:44 -0400
BASF to Acquire Verenium for $4.00/Share in Cash
Charles Gross
Fri, 20 Sep 2013 06:07:50 -0400
Verenium Corporation Reports Q2 EPS of $(0.36) vs $(0.32) Est; Revenue of $15.40M
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 07 Aug 2013 16:34:54 -0400
Verenium Shares Halted on Circuit Breaker, 63% Higher
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 06 Aug 2013 10:08:26 -0400
Novus And Verenium Introduce The Newest Addition To Novus's Enzyme Solutions Portfolio: CIBENZA® PHYTAVERSE™
James Hunt
Fri, 26 Jul 2013 08:05:02 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Law Firm Kirby McInerney LLP Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Verenium Corporation Stockholders
Business Wire
Sep 24, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Verenium Corporation
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2013
Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Investigation of Verenium Corporation
Newswire
Sep 23, 2013
Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Verenium Corporation
Newswire
Sep 20, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims That the Merger May Not Be in the Best Interest of Investors of Verenium Corporation - VRNM
Newswire
Sep 20, 2013
Verenium Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By BASF
Newswire
Sep 20, 2013
Verenium To Present At The Rodman & Renshaw Annual Global Investment Conference
Newswire
Sep 04, 2013
Verenium Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2013
Newswire
Aug 07, 2013
Verenium To Present At Two Upcoming Conferences
Newswire
Aug 01, 2013
Novus And Verenium Introduce The Newest Addition To Novus's Enzyme Solutions Portfolio: CIBENZA® PHYTAVERSE™
Newswire
Jul 26, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Professor Aswath Damodaran's Modified Low Price-to-Book Screen
GuruFocus
Nov 09, 2012
Verenium (VRNM) - A Small Promising Company with a Bright Future
GuruFocus
Nov 07, 2012
Basic Materials Sector Wrap
webmaster
Jul 16, 2012
3 Stocks Under $5 Making Big Moves
webmaster
Jun 14, 2012
Atlas Energy, Terra Nitrogen Company L.P Among Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs Tuesday
webmaster
Apr 10, 2012
Delphi Financial Group, Ecopetrol Among Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs Monday
webmaster
Apr 09, 2012
5 Stocks Insiders Love Right Now
TheStreet.Com
Apr 05, 2012
5 Stocks Insiders Love Right Now
webmaster
Apr 05, 2012
Verenium Corp. Daily Guru Stock Winner up Almost 10%
GuruFocus
Mar 29, 2012
5 Stocks Under $5 Making Big Moves
TheStreet.Com
Mar 29, 2012
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.32
-0.36
Rev:
15.40M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products