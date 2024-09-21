Party Game Company Sues Musk's SpaceX: A $15M Land Dispute That Could Change Everything

The popular party game company Cards Against Humanity has hit Elon Musk’s SpaceX with a $15 million lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that SpaceX trespassed and caused damage to their land in Texas.

What Happened: Cards Against Humanity has accused SpaceX of trespassing and littering on their land near the Texas-Mexico border.

The land, which was bought through crowdfunding in 2017, was reportedly cleared of vegetation and used as a dumping ground by SpaceX’s Starbase.

The lawsuit was lodged in a Texas court last week. Cards Against Humanity alleges that SpaceX offered to buy the land for less than half its value, giving them a 12-hour ultimatum to accept the offer.

In a letter posted online, the company said, “Elon Musk's SpaceX was building some space thing nearby, and he figured he could just dump his s— all over our gorgeous plot of land without asking. After we caught him, SpaceX gave us a 12-hour ultimatum to accept a lowball offer for less than half our land's value.”

In a humorous twist, the company suggested they would accept Twitter.com as compensation, a nod to Musk’s recent $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.

Despite SpaceX purchasing neighboring lots, it has allegedly ignored the “no trespassing” sign on Cards Against Humanity’s land.

The lawsuit claims that the land has been used as a staging area for SpaceX’s construction projects, causing damage and straining the game company’s relationship with its supporters.

Why It Matters: This lawsuit comes at a time when SpaceX has been expanding its operations in Texas, with the purchase of several neighboring lots.

The alleged trespassing and damage to Cards Against Humanity’s land could potentially impact SpaceX’s reputation and future expansion plans.

Furthermore, the lawsuit could set a precedent for other landowners in the area who may have similar grievances. As of now, SpaceX has not commented on the lawsuit.

