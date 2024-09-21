Trump Vs Harris: This Candidate Has The Edge In Latest Swing State Polls

With just over six weeks left until the presidential election, recent polling data reveals a neck-and-neck contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The data includes over 20 swing-state polls conducted after the September 10 debate.

What Happened: The polls suggest a slight advantage for Harris over Trump. A Morning Consult poll shows Harris leading by 6 percentage points nationwide, her largest lead in the organization’s surveys to date.

Nationwide ABC News/Ipsos and Yahoo News/YouGov polls also favor Harris, placing her ahead by 4 and 5 points respectively.

According to a compilation of recent polls by The Hill, in some swing states, Harris also appears to be gaining ground. A Quinnipiac University poll has her leading by 5 points in Pennsylvania, while a Marist College poll of likely voters shows the same margin in Michigan.

However, the race is far from decided. The Hill and Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) predict Harris has a 55 percent chance of winning in November.

Also Read: Trump Vs Harris: New Poll Reveals Post-Debate Swing Towards This Candidate In Key State

Trump supporters, meanwhile, can take heart from several swing-state polls, including a series from The Hill and Emerson College, which show Trump leading by 1 point in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and by 3 points in Georgia.

Read Also

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Why It Matters: The tight race underscores the importance of swing states in determining the outcome of the presidential election.

Despite Harris’ slight lead in some areas, the 2024 race remains essentially a coin flip.

The outcomes of upcoming debates and campaign strategies will be crucial in swaying undecided voters and solidifying support among their bases.

Read Next

Trump Vs Harris: New Polls Reveal This Candidate Is Outperforming In Swing States

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.