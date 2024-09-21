Scaramucci: Donald Trump Is A 'Team Of One', Kamala Harris Has 'Done An Incredible Job'

Anthony Scaramucci, who worked very briefly as White House Communications Director under former President Donald Trump, in an interview published on Wednesday shared his insights into the 2024 presidential race.

Impressed With Harris: Vice President Kamala Harris has done a good job so far despite her late-entry into the race, said Scaramucci in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. When President Joe Biden decided to quit the race and endorsed her, she had to simultaneously do three things – merging her staff with his re-election team, get the delegates to commit to her and also find a way to be respectful to the president, he said.

The vice president had to get the nomination, knocking the other potentially contenders, and prepare for the debate as well, he said. “I think she's done an incredible job in a very short period of time,” he added.

The critics may still point out that she needs to do more interviews, flesh out her economic agenda and speak with greater clarity about what she wans to do, what her vision is, Scaramucci said. All that is coming and she started the process but she may not do as many interviews as the media would like, he said.

“If you think about where she was on July 21st and where she is here in the middle of September I think II would give her an A plus in terms of her execution,” he added.

How Harris Differs: Scaramucci said the vice president differed from Trump in building a team or coalition. “If you like President Trump…. you sort of know what you're getting. You're getting a team of one. It's him. He's in the spotlight,” the ex-White House aide said.

Trump doesn’t like other people speaking for him, which was evident when he rebuked his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) during the debate for speaking for him, Scaramucci said. Harris has gone now to a very broad group of people and asked for help from Republicans and Democrats on debate prep, he added.

To make his case, Scaramucci noted that he, who was a lifelong Republican, was called to go into the spin room and advocate on her behalf, and she got the endorsement of former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney and her father and former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“Think of the coalition that she's building and and think about her willingness to do that,” he said.

3 Focal Points: Scaramucci said irrespective of who wins, three things are important. The next president should strengthen U.S.’ alliances and move toward the allies and not away from them. “That would send a very big message to the world that America is committed to peace and long term prosperity for our trading partners and for the cause of freedom around the world,” he said. Trump, meanwhile, wants to go toward isolationism, he added.

Secondly, the U.S. has to address the looming debt crisis, Scaramucci said. “When you are spending over a trillion dollars of tax receipts on interest payments and you're looking at $2 trillion deficits a year we have to do something about that and we can fix that… but it would take 15 or 20 years,” he said. He called upon Americans to back the political leader who is offering a 10-20 year plan to right-size the deficits.

The third important thing would be to redo the tax code to create more economic incentives for growth in the blue states, Scaramucci said. The state and local income tax deduction limitation that the Trump administration put in, in Dec. 2017 has hurt the overall economy, he said.

