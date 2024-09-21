Mary Trump Says Americans Pay The Price As Her Uncle Sets World On Fire With His Provocations: 'I Worry About What Will Happen'

Mary Trump, a psychologist and author, last week shared her thought on her uncle Donald Trump‘s psychology and also the media sane-washing him.

Lover Of Violence: Mary Trump called her uncle a lover of violence, especially when it is committed on his behalf, said Mary Trump in a Substack post. Weighing in on a second assassination attempt against the former president, she noted that it was only a few days before the incident that he refused to condemn the bomb threats, school evacuations, and general sense of terror in Springfield, Ohio, that he and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) have unleashed by their “vicious targeting of Haitian immigrants who live and work there.”

“Threats of violence and actual violence from the right are now a regular part of our political discourse and behavior —Donald makes sure of that on an almost daily basis,” she said.

Mary Trump noted that in early days of her uncle’s 2016 campaign, he encouraged rally goers to assault protesters. “Before and during the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Donald encouraged and stoked violence and people listened,” she said.

“Every day, Americans pay the price while Donald sets the world on fire with his provocations and then spends the day playing golf, completely insulated from the chaos he sows,” she added.

The former president believes that the only way to maintain his grip on power is to “keep us divided, angry, and afraid,” Mary Trump said.

“America can't go on like this,” she said, adding that “I worry about what will happen in the next 50 days and the uncertain weeks that will follow.”

Sane-washing Trump: Mary Trump also shared a MSNBC interview in which she discussed about the media sane-washing Donald Trump. “They are just pretending that he said these understandable, coherent things but much worse than that they are imbuing his meaningless statements with meaning that is not there,” she said. This makes the former president more serious and less delusional than he actually is, she added.

For years now, it has been told that some of the most disqualifying things about Donald Trump are baked in and so nobody cares about them anymore, the psychologist said. But she called it as a “wrong take.” This “gives him an enormous advantage because he can do anything and we are all just supposed to assume that that’s just fine and it gives him permission to get away with worse,” she said.

Although this isn’t anything new, it is now just increasingly less hinged, more delusional, more dangerous, Mary Trump said, adding that the people he surrounds himself with have always been awful, they too are becoming more dangerous to democracy and to American citizens.

Mary Trump also delved into her uncle’s claims about Haitian illegal immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. This is just the latest example of something he has been doing for years. This is stochastic terrorism,” she said, adding that this is deadly serious.

“Donald Trump has and will get people killed because of his dangerous rhetoric and the fact that he is willing to stop at nothing if he thinks demeaning the most vulnerable people among us is going to get him another vote,” Mary Trump said.

