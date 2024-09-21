Mark Zuckerberg Flaunts Watches Valued at a Cybertruck's Price

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has been seen sporting luxury watches that rival the cost of a Tesla Cybertruck.

What Happened: Zuckerberg was recently seen wearing a De Bethune DB 25 Starry Varius watch during an interview.

According to the report by The New York Post, this luxury timepiece is estimated to be worth between $90,000 and $95,700, nearly the price of a Tesla Cybertruck, which is listed at $99,990.

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg was photographed on Instagram alongside his wife, Priscilla Chan, wearing a Patek Phillipe watch — a 5236P model, which carries a price tag of more than $141,000.

This change in Zuckerberg’s style is a noticeable departure from his typical wardrobe of hoodies, jeans, and sneakers. His new fashion choices include designer pieces like an Alexander McQueen suit decorated with silver dragonflies.

Despite the speculation surrounding his style evolution, a spokesperson for Meta confirmed to The Times that Zuckerberg “mostly buys clothes he finds on Instagram” and occasionally seeks advice for formal events and occasions.

Why It Matters: Venky Ganesan, a partner at Menlo Ventures, suggests that Zuckerberg’s style evolution could be “very good for business.”

As the CEO of a major tech company, his personal brand and image can influence public perception of the company. His shift towards more luxurious attire could reflect the company’s growth and success.

