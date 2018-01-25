Benzinga Pro
Meridian Bioscience Inc.
VIVO
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Healthcare
Industry:
Diagnostics & Research
14.90
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
14.9
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
12.6 - 16.45
50 Day Moving Avg.
14.75
PE Ratio
27.745098
Shares Outstanding
42.20M
Market Cap
628.82M
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
1/26/18
Canaccord Genuity
Maintains
Hold
Hold
16.0
7/29/16
Hilliard Lyons
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
3/28/16
Hilliard Lyons
Upgrades
Neutral
Buy
22.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Meridian Bioscience Reports Q4 EPS $0.15 vs $0.15 Est., Sales $52.28M vs $49.00M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 25 Jan 2018 08:16:56 -0400
Meridian Bioscience S-3 Filing Shows Registration For $100M Mixed Securities Shelf Offering
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 29 Nov 2017 10:37:33 -0400
Meridian Reaffirms FY18 Adj. EPS $0.65-$0.68 vs $0.68 Est., Sales $207M-$212M vs $204.7M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:33:35 -0400
Meridian Bioscience Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $0.15, Inline, Sales $49.7M vs $48M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:32:53 -0400
UPDATE: Meridian Says 'Magellan will promptly submit a response to the Warning Letter for the Agency's consideration'
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 23 Oct 2017 17:31:29 -0400
Meridian Bioscience Offers Comment Related To FDA Statement Regarding Warning Letter Issued To Magellan Diagnostics
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 23 Oct 2017 17:30:35 -0400
Weakness In Meridian Bioscience Is Being Attributed To A FDA Warning Letter Regarding An Inspection Of The Company's Manufacturing
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 23 Oct 2017 13:24:39 -0400
Meridian Bioscience Sees fy EPS $0.66-0.67 vs $0.67 Est; Sees Sales $200.50M vs $198.35M Est
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 19 Oct 2017 07:36:15 -0400
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Names Jack Kenny CEO
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 10 Oct 2017 11:51:44 -0400
Meridian Bioscience CEO Kraeutler Buys 7,000 @ Avg Price: $13.67 -Form4
Charles Gross
Fri, 25 Aug 2017 12:14:30 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, Lithia Motors, Akcea Therapeutics, Meridian Bioscience, Myomo, and Liberty Media — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
Globe Newswire
Feb 06, 2018
Meridian Bioscience Reports First Quarter 2018 Operating Results, Declares Regular First Quarter Cash Dividend, and Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance
Globe Newswire
Jan 25, 2018
MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. – VIVO
Business Wire
Jan 19, 2018
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Expects to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Operating Results on Thursday, January 25, 2018
Globe Newswire
Jan 19, 2018
MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. - VIVO
PRNewswire
Jan 12, 2018
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of the January 16, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)
Business Wire
Jan 12, 2018
VIVO INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire
Jan 10, 2018
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 16, 2018 (VIVO)
Globe Newswire
Jan 08, 2018
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm (VIVO)
Business Wire
Jan 08, 2018
VIVO LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – VIVO
Globe Newswire
Jan 08, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Meridian's FQ1 beat buoys diagnostics firms
Seeking Alpha
Jan 25, 2018
Meridian Bioscience Q1 revenues up 12%; reaffirms guidance
Seeking Alpha
Jan 25, 2018
Meridian Bioscience declares $0.125 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Jan 25, 2018
Meridian Bioscience EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Jan 25, 2018
Notable earnings before Thursday's open
Seeking Alpha
Jan 24, 2018
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Expects to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year —…–8 Operating ...
GuruFocus
Jan 19, 2018
Becton, Dickinson gets Warning Letter after FDA inspection of New Jersey facility
Seeking Alpha
Jan 11, 2018
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class ...
GuruFocus
Jan 03, 2018
Healthcare Net Gains Leaders For 2018 Are Glaxo, Sanofi, Merck, Owens, Novartis, And Pfizer Per Broker Targets
Seeking Alpha
Dec 29, 2017
VIVO LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Meridian Bioscience, Inc. ...
GuruFocus
Dec 26, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.15
0.15
0
Rev:
49.00M
52.28M
3.28M
Q2 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-04-26
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
Meridian Bioscience Inc is an integrated life science company. It is engaged in development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for certain gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases.
Visit company website
