DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
1/26/18Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHoldHold16.0
7/29/16Hilliard LyonsDowngradesBuyHold
3/28/16Hilliard LyonsUpgradesNeutralBuy22.0
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.15 0.15 0
Rev: 49.00M 52.28M 3.28M
Q2 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-26
Rev:

Meridian Bioscience Inc is an integrated life science company. It is engaged in development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for certain gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases.
