- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc DV prepared to replace Meridian Bioscience Inc VIVO in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the opening of trading on January 31.
- SD Biosensor will acquire Meridian Bioscience in a deal likely to be completed soon.
- Last November, DoubleVerify selling shareholders raised $264 million via a secondary equity offering of 10 million shares at $26.40 per share.
- The offer price implied a 6.85% premium to DoubleVerify's November 9 closing of $24.71.
- Price Action: DV shares traded higher by 9.67% at $27.82 on the last check Thursday.
