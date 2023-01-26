by

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc DV prepared to replace Meridian Bioscience Inc VIVO in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the opening of trading on January 31.

prepared to replace in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the opening of trading on January 31. SD Biosensor will acquire Meridian Bioscience in a deal likely to be completed soon.

Last November, DoubleVerify selling shareholders raised $264 million via a secondary equity offering of 10 million shares at $26.40 per share.

The offer price implied a 6.85% premium to DoubleVerify's November 9 closing of $24.71.

Price Action: DV shares traded higher by 9.67% at $27.82 on the last check Thursday.

