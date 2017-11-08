Market Overview

Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/01/13Lake StreetInitiates Coverage onBuy6.0

Earnings

Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2017-11-08
Rev:
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-03-21
Rev:

Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc is engaged in deep-ocean exploration. The company is engaged in discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It also offers shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey and exploration charter services. The company has numerous projects in various stages of development around the world from both own portfolios as well as through third-party contracts. The company's projects include Subsea Mineral Mining Exploration Projects and Shipwreck Exploration Projects.
