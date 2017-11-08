Read More

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc is engaged in deep-ocean exploration. The company is engaged in discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It also offers shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey and exploration charter services. The company has numerous projects in various stages of development around the world from both own portfolios as well as through third-party contracts. The company's projects include Subsea Mineral Mining Exploration Projects and Shipwreck Exploration Projects.