Why Exicure Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 180%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Exicure, Inc XCUR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced it received an extension from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

After the market close, Exicure announced that it was granted an extension for continued listing on the Nasdaq exchange. The early-stage biotechnology company must now show compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on the Nasdaq by Nov. 14.

Exicure shares jumped 179.9% to $6.41 in the pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Zeo Energy Corp. ZEO gained 288.9% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Wednesday.

gained 288.9% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Wednesday. Telesis Bio, Inc . TBIO gained 138.4% to $3.22 in the pre-market trading session. Telesis Bio recently announced that it has notified the Nasdaq Stock Market of its decision to delist.

. gained 138.4% to $3.22 in the pre-market trading session. Telesis Bio recently announced that it has notified the Nasdaq Stock Market of its decision to delist. Venus Concept Inc . VERO gained 82.8% to $0.9188 in pre-market trading after the company announced Australian regulatory approval for Venus Bliss MAX.

. gained 82.8% to $0.9188 in pre-market trading after the company announced Australian regulatory approval for Venus Bliss MAX. Freight Technologies, Inc . FRGT rose 60.6% to $0.1991 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Wednesday. Freight Technologies was recently selected by Bayer CropScience as a logistics provider for 2025 and was awarded six essential cross-border lanes to provide truckload services.

. rose 60.6% to $0.1991 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Wednesday. Freight Technologies was recently selected by Bayer CropScience as a logistics provider for 2025 and was awarded six essential cross-border lanes to provide truckload services. Mynaric AG MYNA shares rose 25.6% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Wednesday.

shares rose 25.6% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Wednesday. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc . PMN gained 20.2% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.

. gained 20.2% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd . MAXN gained 17.4% to $0.1067 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Wednesday.

. gained 17.4% to $0.1067 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Wednesday. Graphjet Technology GTI rose 17.4% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Wednesday.

rose 17.4% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Wednesday. XCHG Limited XCH shares gained 13.2% to $20.80 in pre-market trading after jumping over 65% on Wednesday.

Losers

Progyny, Inc . PGNY fell 23.2% to $18.78 in pre-market trading.

. fell 23.2% to $18.78 in pre-market trading. Webuy Global Ltd WBUY fell 17.4% to $0.1523 in pre-market trading after surging around 59% on Wednesday.

fell 17.4% to $0.1523 in pre-market trading after surging around 59% on Wednesday. Veea Inc . VEEA shares fell 15.8% to $10.31 in pre-market trading. Veea shares jumped 131% on Wednesday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Crowdkeep to integrate their respective technologies into a singular, tailored solution to track assets, people, and conditions across a variety of use cases.

. shares fell 15.8% to $10.31 in pre-market trading. Veea shares jumped 131% on Wednesday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Crowdkeep to integrate their respective technologies into a singular, tailored solution to track assets, people, and conditions across a variety of use cases. 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH shares dipped 15% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Wednesday.

shares dipped 15% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Wednesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. BFI shares declined 12% to $0.15 in pre-market trading after dipping 27% on Wednesday.

shares declined 12% to $0.15 in pre-market trading after dipping 27% on Wednesday. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc . ALLR shares declined 11.2% to $2.04 in pre-market trading following a 23% decline on Wednesday.

. shares declined 11.2% to $2.04 in pre-market trading following a 23% decline on Wednesday. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. . SGLY declined 11.2% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after gaining around 35% on Wednesday.

. declined 11.2% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after gaining around 35% on Wednesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc . OMEX fell 9.3% to $1.27 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 182% on Wednesday. The company recently announced an award in its arbitration with the United Mexican States under Chapter Eleven of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

. fell 9.3% to $1.27 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 182% on Wednesday. The company recently announced an award in its arbitration with the United Mexican States under Chapter Eleven of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Smith Micro Software Inc SMSI shares fell 9.3% to $0.92 in pre-market trading after jumping around 6% on Wednesday.

shares fell 9.3% to $0.92 in pre-market trading after jumping around 6% on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. SCS shares fell 8.9% to $12.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.

