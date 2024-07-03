Apple Bull Dan Ives Shares Discussion On A New AI-Driven Economic Index Powered By 'Real-World Behaviors Of Over 240M American Adults'

Loading... Loading...

On Monday, Zeta Global ZETA, unveiled the Zeta Economic Index, a tool powered by artificial intelligence that scrutinizes consumer behavior. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives shared a snippet from CNBC’s Last Call, where David A. Steinberg, the CEO of the company, spoke about this development.

What Happened: At the segment, Steinberg discussed the Zeta Economic Index, a novel tool that employs generative AI to analyze what the company described as “trillions of behavioral signals,” primarily focused on consumer activity.

He said, “We're feeding the real-world behaviors of over 240 million American adults,” adding, “I don't know of another index that is looking at that.”

Why It Matters: The Zeta Economic Index is designed to offer a holistic view of economic growth and stability. It achieves this by tracking online and offline activity across eight categories, integrating traditional economic data points such as unemployment and retail sales, along with high-frequency information apt for the AI era, reported CNBC.

The index is a pioneering tool that uses AI to measure U.S. economic growth in a broader way. By incorporating AI into economic analysis, the index provides a more comprehensive and real-time view of the economy.

“The algorithm is looking at traditional economic indicators that you would normally look at. But then inside of our proprietary algorithm, we're ingesting the behavioral data and transaction data of 240 million Americans, which nobody else has,” Steinberg said earlier on Monday.

Adding, “So instead of looking at the data in the rearview mirror like everybody else, we're trying to put it out in advance to give a 30-day advanced snapshot of where the economy is going.”

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

