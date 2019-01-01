Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nov 24
EPS
$0.580
Quarterly Revenue
$191.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$1.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Yiren Digital using advanced sorting and filters.
Yiren Digital Questions & Answers
When is Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) reporting earnings?
Yiren Digital (YRD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 24, 2021 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.62.
What were Yiren Digital’s (NYSE:YRD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $174.5M, which beat the estimate of $157.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.