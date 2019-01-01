Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) was reported by UBS on February 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.70 expecting YRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 114.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) was provided by UBS, and Yiren Digital downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Yiren Digital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Yiren Digital was filed on February 4, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 4, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Yiren Digital (YRD) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $9.20 to $3.70. The current price Yiren Digital (YRD) is trading at is $1.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
