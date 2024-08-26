PDD Holdings, Daqo New Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Monday.

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc – ADR PDD fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter revenue miss.

PDD reported fiscal second-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 86% year-on-year to $13.36 billion (97.06 billion Chinese yuan), missing the analyst consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. The Chinese online retailer's adjusted earnings per ADS of $3.20 (23.24 Chinese yuan) increased from 10.47 Chinese yuan Y/Y, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.73.

PDD shares dipped 15.2% to $118.65 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

SM Energy Co SM fell 7.5% to $42.42 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Friday.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP WLKP shares dipped 5.4% to $21.50 in pre-market trading.

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO shares fell 5.1% to $7.29 in pre-market trading.

Daqo New Energy Corp DQ shares declined 5.1% to $14.43 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.

Yiren Digital Ltd – ADR YRD shares fell 4.6% to $4.63 in pre-market trading.

elf Beauty Inc ELF shares declined 3.8% to $164.50 in pre-market trading.

Guardant Health Inc GH shares fell 3% to $28.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday.

