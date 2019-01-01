QQQ
Range
23.11 - 23.51
Vol / Avg.
140.4K/640K
Div / Yield
0.68/2.95%
52 Wk
22.09 - 27.05
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
87.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Washington REIT is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning and operating properties in the greater Washington DC metropolitan area. The company's real estate portfolio is comprised of office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily near major transportation nodes. Washington REIT derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants organized into long-term leases. The company's office assets contribute the majority of this income, while the rest is split fairly evenly between its retail and multifamily locations. Washington REIT's largest tenants are banking, consulting, law, and financial services firms.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.170
REV45.990M44.748M-1.242M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Washington REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Washington REIT (WRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Washington REIT's (WRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Washington REIT (WRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting WRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.41% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Washington REIT (WRE)?

A

The stock price for Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) is $23.395 last updated Today at 5:22:21 PM.

Q

Does Washington REIT (WRE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Washington REIT (WRE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) reporting earnings?

A

Washington REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Washington REIT (WRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Washington REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Washington REIT (WRE) operate in?

A

Washington REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.