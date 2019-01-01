Volta (NYSE:VLTA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$8.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$8.4M
Earnings History
Volta Questions & Answers
When is Volta (NYSE:VLTA) reporting earnings?
Volta (VLTA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Volta (NYSE:VLTA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.58, which missed the estimate of $-0.15.
What were Volta’s (NYSE:VLTA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.5M, which missed the estimate of $10.1M.
