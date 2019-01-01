Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Veracyte beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was up $31.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Veracyte's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-0.25
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.20
|-0.13
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|61.78M
|54.38M
|48.06M
|32.67M
|Revenue Actual
|67.34M
|60.37M
|55.10M
|36.70M
