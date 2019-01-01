Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veracyte beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $31.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veracyte's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.16 -0.25 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.20 -0.13 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 61.78M 54.38M 48.06M 32.67M Revenue Actual 67.34M 60.37M 55.10M 36.70M

