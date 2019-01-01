Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Veracyte
Veracyte Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting VCYT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.81% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Veracyte maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Veracyte, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Veracyte was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Veracyte (VCYT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $44.00 to $30.00. The current price Veracyte (VCYT) is trading at is $18.89, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.