Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Absci, Offloads CRISPR Therapeutics

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades in the market, with the most prominent ones being in Veracyte Inc. VCYT, Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM, CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. KTOS, Absci Corp. ABSI, Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. ADPT and Guardant Health Inc. GH.

The ABSI Trade

Ark’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG bought a whopping 2,248,226 shares of Absci Corp, a drug discovery and development company.

The VCYT Trade

Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK purchased 262,141 shares of Veracyte Inc., a leading genomic diagnostics company. This move aligns with Ark’s focus on disruptive innovation in the healthcare sector.

The IRDM Trade

Iridium Communications Inc., a company that provides satellite communications worldwide, saw a significant investment from Ark. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and ARKK bought a combined total of 66,763 shares.

The CRSP Trade

Ark Invest sold 249,108 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG across the ARKG and ARKK ETFs.

The KTOS Trade

Ark’s ARKQ and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX sold 36,628 shares of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., a leading provider of unmanned systems, satellite communications, and warfighter solutions.

Other Key Trades:

AKRG sold 1,916 shares of Veeva Systems Inc.

ARKG sold 75,523 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.

ARKG sold 37,350 shares of Guardant Health Inc.

