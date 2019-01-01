Univar Solutions Inc manufactures and sells a variety of specialty chemicals and chemical-based products. The company sells chemicals to a variety of end-users including customers in the coating and adhesives, agriculture, chemical manufacturing, food ingredients, cleaning and sanitization, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and mining industries. Univar also offers a range of services that include automated tank monitoring, chemical waste management, and specialty chemical blending. The company organizes itself into four segments based on geography: the United States; Canada; Europe and the Middle East and Africa; and the rest of the world. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.