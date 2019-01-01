QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/999.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.25 - 30.39
Mkt Cap
4.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
17.98
EPS
0.49
Shares
171M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Univar Solutions Inc manufactures and sells a variety of specialty chemicals and chemical-based products. The company sells chemicals to a variety of end-users including customers in the coating and adhesives, agriculture, chemical manufacturing, food ingredients, cleaning and sanitization, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and mining industries. Univar also offers a range of services that include automated tank monitoring, chemical waste management, and specialty chemical blending. The company organizes itself into four segments based on geography: the United States; Canada; Europe and the Middle East and Africa; and the rest of the world. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.600 0.1600
REV2.330B2.498B168.000M

Univar Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Univar Solns (UNVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Univar Solns's (UNVR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Univar Solns (UNVR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) was reported by UBS on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting UNVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.56% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Univar Solns (UNVR)?

A

The stock price for Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) is $28.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Univar Solns (UNVR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Univar Solns.

Q

When is Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) reporting earnings?

A

Univar Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Univar Solns (UNVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Univar Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Univar Solns (UNVR) operate in?

A

Univar Solns is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.