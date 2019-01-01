|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.440
|0.600
|0.1600
|REV
|2.330B
|2.498B
|168.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Univar Solns’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) was reported by UBS on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting UNVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.56% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) is $28.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Univar Solns.
Univar Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Univar Solns.
Univar Solns is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.