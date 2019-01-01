|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.640
|0.640
|0.0000
|REV
|178.670M
|175.379M
|-3.291M
You can purchase shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Community Banks’s space includes: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI).
The latest price target for United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) was reported by Raymond James on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting UCBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.67% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) is $36.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next United Community Banks (UCBI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
United Community Banks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for United Community Banks.
United Community Banks is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.