United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for United Community Banks
United Community Banks Questions & Answers
The latest price target for United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) was reported by Raymond James on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting UCBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) was provided by Raymond James, and United Community Banks downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United Community Banks, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United Community Banks was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United Community Banks (UCBI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price United Community Banks (UCBI) is trading at is $31.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.