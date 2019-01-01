ñol

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI), Dividends

United Community Banks issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Community Banks generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.21%

Annual Dividend

$0.84

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

United Community Banks Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United Community Banks (UCBI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own United Community Banks (UCBI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for United Community Banks ($UCBI) will be on July 5, 2022. Investors need to be owners of United Community Banks (UCBI) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next United Community Banks (UCBI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for United Community Banks (UCBI) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.21

Q
What is the dividend yield for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)?
A

The most current yield for United Community Banks (UCBI) is 2.81% and is payable next on July 5, 2022

