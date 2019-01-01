United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Community Banks missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.54.
Revenue was down $9.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Community Banks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.66
|0.63
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.83
|0.79
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|178.67M
|172.37M
|169.28M
|178.68M
|Revenue Actual
|175.38M
|192.17M
|187.81M
|189.05M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of United Community Banks using advanced sorting and filters.
United Community Banks Questions & Answers
United Community Banks (UCBI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.40.
The Actual Revenue was $108M, which missed the estimate of $108.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.