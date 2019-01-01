ñol

United Community Banks
(NASDAQ:UCBI)
31.60
-0.34[-1.06%]
At close: Jun 3
31.60
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low31.47 - 32.14
52 Week High/Low27.62 - 39.32
Open / Close31.85 / 31.6
Float / Outstanding81.6M / 106M
Vol / Avg.543.8K / 603K
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E12.25
50d Avg. Price31.65
Div / Yield0.84/2.66%
Payout Ratio31.01
EPS0.43
Total Float81.6M

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

United Community Banks reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 19

EPS

$0.500

Quarterly Revenue

$202.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$197.9M

Earnings Recap

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Community Banks missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.54.

Revenue was down $9.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Community Banks's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.64 0.66 0.63 0.65
EPS Actual 0.64 0.83 0.79 0.83
Revenue Estimate 178.67M 172.37M 169.28M 178.68M
Revenue Actual 175.38M 192.17M 187.81M 189.05M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of United Community Banks using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

United Community Banks Questions & Answers

Q
When is United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) reporting earnings?
A

United Community Banks (UCBI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Q
What were United Community Banks’s (NASDAQ:UCBI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $108M, which missed the estimate of $108.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.