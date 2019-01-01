ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock
(NASDAQ:TLF)
$5.50
-0.65[-10.57%]
Last update: 2:37PM

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock Stock (NASDAQ:TLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 8

EPS

$0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$20.8M

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock Questions & Answers

Q
When is Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (NASDAQ:TLF) reporting earnings?
A

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 8, 2019 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (NASDAQ:TLF)?
A

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 1, 2017 for Q3 and the Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock’s (NASDAQ:TLF) revenues?
A

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. - common stock (TLF) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 1, 2017 for Q3 and the Actual Revenue was $18.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.