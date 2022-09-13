Gainers
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA rose 41.7% to $2.72 in pre-market trading. Comera Life Sciences Form 4 filing showed multiple insiders purchased 122,600 shares at an average price of $2.03 - $2.07.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS shares rose 35.6% to $0.9906 in pre-market trading after the FDA granted Syros Pharmaceuticals Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
- Zovio Inc ZVO rose 30.3% to $0.3074 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Monday.
- iBio, Inc. IBIO rose 18.1% to $0.32 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Monday.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB rose 17.3% to $0.7798 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Monday.
- SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC shares rose 14.5% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q2 sales.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 13.1% to $0.1899 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday. The Very Good Food Company, last week, announced a review of strategic alternatives.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME rose 12.7% to $0.29 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Monday.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN rose 11.9% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Monday.
- Planet Labs PBC PL rose 11.5% to $6.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 9.3% to $0.2747 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Monday.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH rose 7.8% to $43.32 in pre-market trading amid post-IPO volatility after the stock began trading in late August.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE rose 7.7% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX rose 7% to $16.21 in pre-market trading. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International Corp. in S&P Smallcap 600 on September 15.
Losers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 25.3% to $12.46 in pre-market trading. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 101% on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.
- Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT shares fell 22.9% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported issued Q3 guidance below estimates and announced a workforce reduction of 24% of corporate employees. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $7 to $4.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF shares fell 19.3% to $2.59 in pre-market trading as the company announced plans for a randomized trial, durability of responses in ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial in metastatic colorectal cancer.
- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. TLF fell 14.5% to $4.01 in pre-market trading.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK fell 14.4% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after the company priced 13.33 million share offering plus accompanying warrants at combined price of $1.50 per share plus warrant.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 12.6% to $16.40 in pre-market trading. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares surged 70% on Monday after the company announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share.
- PolyPid Ltd. PYPD fell 11.1% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after jumping 58% on Monday. The company earlier announced it will present Phase 2 D-PLEX₁₀₀ data at the European Society for Coloproctology Scientific Conference next week.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares fell 10.9% to $24.30 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy shares dropped over 20% on Monday amid profit taking after the stock surged last week following the company's announcement it plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN fell 10.4% to $5.11 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP fell 8.5% to $0.3475 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC fell 7.4% to $26.00 in pre-market trading. Revance Therapeutics priced upsized 8 million share public offering of common stock at $25 per share.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares fell 4.5% to $27.51 in pre-market trading. Relay Therapeutics priced 11.32 million share public offering of common stock at $26.50 per share.
