Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Trean Insurance Group
Trean Insurance Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ: TIG) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on March 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.50 expecting TIG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -22.97% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ: TIG) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Trean Insurance Group downgraded their in-line rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Trean Insurance Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Trean Insurance Group was filed on March 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Trean Insurance Group (TIG) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $5.50. The current price Trean Insurance Group (TIG) is trading at is $7.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
