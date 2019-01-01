QQQ
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Spring Valley Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spring Valley Acquisition (SV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ: SV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spring Valley Acquisition's (SV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spring Valley Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Spring Valley Acquisition (SV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ: SV) was reported by Lake Street on June 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting SV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 99.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)?

A

The stock price for Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ: SV) is $10.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spring Valley Acquisition (SV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spring Valley Acquisition.

Q

When is Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) reporting earnings?

A

Spring Valley Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spring Valley Acquisition (SV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spring Valley Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Spring Valley Acquisition (SV) operate in?

A

Spring Valley Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.