There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities

Analyst Ratings

Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077 (SOJC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077 (NYSE: SOJC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077's (SOJC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077.

Q

What is the target price for Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077 (SOJC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077 (SOJC)?

A

The stock price for Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077 (NYSE: SOJC) is $25.1402 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:44:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077 (SOJC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 30, 2018.

Q

When is Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077 (NYSE:SOJC) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077 (SOJC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077 (SOJC) operate in?

A

Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due December 1, 2077 is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.