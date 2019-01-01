QQQ
Range
6.82 - 7.07
Vol / Avg.
80.2K/98.5K
Div / Yield
0.29/4.15%
52 Wk
4.61 - 7.57
Mkt Cap
121.9M
Payout Ratio
12.15
Open
7.07
P/E
3.24
EPS
0
Shares
17.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:21PM
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its common shareholders. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing a majority of its assets in securities of midstream companies and master limited partnerships.

Analyst Ratings

Salient Midstream Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Salient Midstream (SMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Salient Midstream (NYSE: SMM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Salient Midstream's (SMM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Salient Midstream.

Q

What is the target price for Salient Midstream (SMM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Salient Midstream (NYSE: SMM) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SMM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Salient Midstream (SMM)?

A

The stock price for Salient Midstream (NYSE: SMM) is $6.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Salient Midstream (SMM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) reporting earnings?

A

Salient Midstream does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Salient Midstream (SMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Salient Midstream.

Q

What sector and industry does Salient Midstream (SMM) operate in?

A

Salient Midstream is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.