Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (SMMU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (ARCA: SMMU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund's (SMMU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (SMMU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (SMMU)?

A

The stock price for Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (ARCA: SMMU) is $50.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (SMMU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2018.

Q

When is Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (ARCA:SMMU) reporting earnings?

A

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (SMMU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (SMMU) operate in?

A

Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.