Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
539.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SmartMetric Inc is engaged in the technology industry. It holds the license to biometric smart card technology. SmartMetric's has developed fingerprint sensor activated payments card and a security card with a finger sensor and fully functional fingerprint reader embedded inside the card. The cards have a rechargeable battery allowing for portable biometric identification and card activation. Its products offerings includes Touch & Pay card, Smart Security card, Smart Identity card, Smart health records card and smart drivers license.

SmartMetric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SmartMetric (SMME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SmartMetric (OTCQB: SMME) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SmartMetric's (SMME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SmartMetric.

Q

What is the target price for SmartMetric (SMME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SmartMetric

Q

Current Stock Price for SmartMetric (SMME)?

A

The stock price for SmartMetric (OTCQB: SMME) is $0.0099 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SmartMetric (SMME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SmartMetric.

Q

When is SmartMetric (OTCQB:SMME) reporting earnings?

A

SmartMetric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SmartMetric (SMME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SmartMetric.

Q

What sector and industry does SmartMetric (SMME) operate in?

A

SmartMetric is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.