Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics
The latest price target for Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on December 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting SGTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 798.01% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Sigilon Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sigilon Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sigilon Therapeutics was filed on December 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $7.00. The current price Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) is trading at is $0.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
