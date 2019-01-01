QQQ
Sustainable Green Team Ltd, along with its subsidiaries engages in mulch manufacturing. It acquires wood-based, feedstock, and other natural materials used for its mulch products. The company provides tree services, debris hauling, and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales. Its customers include governmental, residential, commercial customers, and retailers.

Sustainable Green Team Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sustainable Green Team (OTCPK: SGTM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sustainable Green Team's (SGTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sustainable Green Team.

Q

What is the target price for Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sustainable Green Team

Q

Current Stock Price for Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)?

A

The stock price for Sustainable Green Team (OTCPK: SGTM) is $7.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sustainable Green Team.

Q

When is Sustainable Green Team (OTCPK:SGTM) reporting earnings?

A

Sustainable Green Team does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sustainable Green Team.

Q

What sector and industry does Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) operate in?

A

Sustainable Green Team is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.