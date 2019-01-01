QQQ
Soligen Technologies Inc is an environmentally friendly oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the acquisition of previously producing wells with known reserves. The company will utilize several proven oil recovery technologies that are expected to increase production with less impact on the environment than traditional enhanced oil recovery methods.

Soligen Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Soligen Technologies (SGTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Soligen Technologies (OTCEM: SGTN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Soligen Technologies's (SGTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Soligen Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Soligen Technologies (SGTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Soligen Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Soligen Technologies (SGTN)?

A

The stock price for Soligen Technologies (OTCEM: SGTN) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 18:56:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Soligen Technologies (SGTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Soligen Technologies.

Q

When is Soligen Technologies (OTCEM:SGTN) reporting earnings?

A

Soligen Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Soligen Technologies (SGTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Soligen Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Soligen Technologies (SGTN) operate in?

A

Soligen Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.