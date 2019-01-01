Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Superior Gr of Cos
Superior Gr of Cos Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ: SGC) was reported by Barrington Research on August 30, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting SGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ: SGC) was provided by Barrington Research, and Superior Gr of Cos initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Superior Gr of Cos, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Superior Gr of Cos was filed on August 30, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 30, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) is trading at is $17.96, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
