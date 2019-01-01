ñol

Superior Gr of Cos
(NASDAQ:SGC)
17.96
0.16[0.90%]
Last update: 11:27AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.82 - 17.96
52 Week High/Low14.57 - 27.26
Open / Close17.82 / -
Float / Outstanding8.8M / 16.2M
Vol / Avg.2.3K / 36.3K
Mkt Cap290.4M
P/E11.95
50d Avg. Price17.08
Div / Yield0.56/3.15%
Payout Ratio32.21
EPS0.33
Total Float8.8M

Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Superior Gr of Cos

No Data

Superior Gr of Cos Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Superior Gr of Cos (SGC)?
A

The latest price target for Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ: SGC) was reported by Barrington Research on August 30, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting SGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Superior Gr of Cos (SGC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ: SGC) was provided by Barrington Research, and Superior Gr of Cos initiated their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Superior Gr of Cos (SGC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Superior Gr of Cos, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Superior Gr of Cos was filed on August 30, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 30, 2017.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) is trading at is $17.96, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

