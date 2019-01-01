Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.320
Quarterly Revenue
$143.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$143.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Superior Gr of Cos using advanced sorting and filters.
Superior Gr of Cos Questions & Answers
When is Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) reporting earnings?
Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.26.
What were Superior Gr of Cos’s (NASDAQ:SGC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $65.6M, which missed the estimate of $66.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.