Superior Gr of Cos
(NASDAQ:SGC)
17.96
0.16[0.90%]
Last update: 11:27AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.82 - 17.96
52 Week High/Low14.57 - 27.26
Open / Close17.82 / -
Float / Outstanding8.8M / 16.2M
Vol / Avg.2.3K / 36.3K
Mkt Cap290.4M
P/E11.95
50d Avg. Price17.08
Div / Yield0.56/3.15%
Payout Ratio32.21
EPS0.33
Total Float8.8M

Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC), Dividends

Superior Gr of Cos issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Superior Gr of Cos generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.60%

Annual Dividend

$0.56

Last Dividend

May 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Superior Gr of Cos Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Superior Gr of Cos. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Superior Gr of Cos ($SGC) will be on June 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) shares by May 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) will be on May 23, 2022 and will be $0.14

Q
What is the dividend yield for Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC)?
A

Superior Gr of Cos has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Superior Gr of Cos (SGC) was $0.14 and was paid out next on June 7, 2022.

