Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Select Medical Hldgs
Select Medical Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE: SEM) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting SEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.20% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE: SEM) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Select Medical Hldgs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Select Medical Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Select Medical Hldgs was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Select Medical Hldgs (SEM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.00 to $27.00. The current price Select Medical Hldgs (SEM) is trading at is $24.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.