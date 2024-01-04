Lamb Weston Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Omega Therapeutics, Allstate And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 4, 2024 10:12 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 150 points on Thursday.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW rose during Thursday’s session following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Lamb Weston posted adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, beating market estimates of $1.41 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.73 billion versus estimates of $1.70 billion.

Lamb Weston shares gained 4.7% to $109.86 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA gained 92.7% to $5.26 after Novo Nordisk entered into a research collaboration with the company.
  • QuantumScape Corporation QS jumped 18.5% to $7.70.
  • Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS rose 15.7% to $47.72. Keros Therapeutics priced upsized $140 million public offering of 3.5 million common shares at $40 per share.
  • Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN surged 14.6% to $16.92. Dyne Therapeutics announced an underwritten public offering of $175 million of common stock.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. TMC climbed 13.8% to $1.32.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO rose 9.7% to $21.87.
  • Agiliti, Inc. AGTI gained 9% to $8.03.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA gained 8.4% to $0.8031. Nikola said it produced 42 and wholesaled 35 Class 8 Nikola Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles for US and Canada customers in 2023.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON rose 8% to $5.81. Peloton Interactive is teaming up with social media platform TikTok in a strategic alliance to expand its customer reach and reshape its brand identity.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX gained 7.8% to $10.44. Recursion added new chemical entity targeting fibrotic diseases to late discovery pipeline.
  • Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. XERS climbed 7.8% to $2.4150. Xeris Biopharma said it sees FY23 revenue at high end of previous guidance of $160 million to $165 million.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR gained 7.4% to $34.33. The company recently priced an underwritten registered offering of about 15.79 million shares of its common stock at $28.50 per share, expecting to close around Jan. 5.
  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP climbed 7.2% to $177.15.
  • Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM rose 6.4% to $25.00. Select Medical announced potential separation of Concentra.
  • The Allstate Corporation ALL rose 4.3% to $151.23. Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips upgraded Allstate from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $117 to $171.

 

