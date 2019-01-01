Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.370
Quarterly Revenue
$1.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.6B
Earnings History
Select Medical Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM) reporting earnings?
Select Medical Hldgs (SEM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.27.
What were Select Medical Hldgs’s (NYSE:SEM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which missed the estimate of $1.1B.
