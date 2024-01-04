Why Select Medical Holdings Stock Jumped Today

Loading... Loading...

Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced the potential separation of Concentra.

What To Know: Select Medical Holdings announced on Wednesday after the close of the market that its board of directors approved a plan to pursue the separation of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, LLC, the company's wholly-owned occupational health services business.

The separation would result in the creation of two independent, publicly traded companies.

Robert A. Ortenzio, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Select Medical, stated, "The board and management team regularly evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value, while supporting our overall mission – providing an exceptional patient care experience that promotes healing and recovery in a compassionate environment."

Related Link: Dollar General 'A Top-Tier Retail Name' - Bullish Analyst Upgrades Stock

SEM Price Action: Shares of SEM were up 11.2% at $26.12 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Myriams-Fotos from Pixabay