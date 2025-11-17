Sealed Air Agrees To $10.3 Billion Takeover By CD&R Funds

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) shares are trading lower on Monday following the company’s agreement to be acquired by funds affiliated with CD&R in an all-cash deal valuing the business at $10.3 billion.

Details

As per the deal, shareholders will receive $42.15 per share in cash, reflecting a 41% premium to Sealed Air's closing price on August 14, 2025.

The purchase price also represents a 24% premium to the company's 90-day VWAP as of November 12, 2025.

Sealed Air will have a 30-day go-shop period to seek alternative acquisition offers, plus 15 additional days to negotiate a binding agreement with any qualifying bidder.

The transaction, expected to close in mid-2026, has been unanimously approved by Sealed Air’s Board of Directors.

Management Commentary

“This transaction delivers significant and derisked value to Sealed Air stockholders while accelerating our ongoing transformation,” said Dustin Semach, president and CEO of Sealed Air. “CD&R’s partnership will enhance our ability to invest in growing our Food and Protective businesses while maintaining a customer-first approach.”

Recent Earnings Release

This month, Sealed Air posted third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.87, topping the $0.70 estimate, and revenue of $1.35 billion also beat expectations of $1.31 billion.

The company raised FY25 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.25–$3.35 (from $2.90–$3.30) versus the $3.17 consensus, and tightened its FY25 revenue outlook to $5.275–$5.325 billion (from $5.1–$5.5 billion), versus $5.292 billion estimate.

Price Action: SEE shares are down 3.37% at $41.83 at the last check on Monday.

Photo: Shutterstock