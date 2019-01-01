Comments

Smurfit WestRock

SWNYSE
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
$47.55
-1.26-2.58%
At Close: -
$47.55
00.00%
After Hours: 5:33 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Q2 2024 earnings announcement after the market close today
Conference call scheduled today at 17:00 PM Click to view the webcast

Smurfit WestRock (SW) Forecast

NewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Smurfit WestRock Stock (NYSE: SW) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$48.45
Close$47.55
Volume / Avg.11.10M / 13.62M
Day Range47.52 - 48.56
52 Wk Range44.32 - 49.50
Market Cap$24.69B
P/E Ratio15.02
Dividend Yield4.06%
ExchangeNYSE
RSI
49
Short Interest-
Days to Cover1.94

Recent News

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
Analyst Trends and Forecast
1
1
Jul
Buy
Hold
Sell
Strong Sell
Analyst Rating and Forecast
12345
1.9
Sell
Strong Buy
Buy
Hold
Sell
Strong Sell
About Smurfit WestRock plc
Sector
Consumer Cyclical
Industry
N/A
Smurfit WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging, such as folding cartons a...
Show More

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
SW

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Smurfit WestRock (SW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are Smurfit WestRock (SW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smurfit WestRock.

Q

What is the target price for Smurfit WestRock (SW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smurfit WestRock.

Q

What is the forecast for Smurfit WestRock (SW) stock?

A

Smurfit WestRock has a consensus price target of $55.75.

Q

Current stock price for Smurfit WestRock (SW)?

A

The stock price for Smurfit WestRock (NYSE: SW) is $47.55 last updated July 29, 2024 at 5:33 PM EDT.

Q

Does Smurfit WestRock (SW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Smurfit WestRock (SW) dividend date is projected to be Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Q

When is Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) reporting earnings?

A

Smurfit WestRock’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Q

Is Smurfit WestRock (SW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smurfit WestRock.

Q

What sector and industry does Smurfit WestRock (SW) operate in?

A

Smurfit WestRock is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Packaging & Containers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.