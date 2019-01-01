Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sealed Air
Sealed Air Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) was reported by JP Morgan on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting SEE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.27% downside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) was provided by JP Morgan, and Sealed Air downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sealed Air, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sealed Air was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sealed Air (SEE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $71.00 to $62.00. The current price Sealed Air (SEE) is trading at is $62.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.