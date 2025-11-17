Tesla To Rally Around 26%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

tesla logo displayed on mobile
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) price target from $20 to $21. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares closed at $18.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) from $26 to $24. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. HP shares closed at $24.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen raised Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) price target from $162 to $173. TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Yum! Brands shares closed at $149.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX) from $2.5 to $5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating. Digi Power X shares closed at $3.21 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Roth Capital boosted the price target for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from $11 to $30. Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen maintained a Neutral rating. Canadian Solar shares closed at $33.58 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel raised Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) price target from $43.8 to $45. Stifel analyst Lars Kjellberg downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Sealed Air shares settled at $43.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities increased The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) price target from $48 to $54. B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Vita Coco shares closed at $43.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel raised Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) price target from $483 to $508. Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro maintained a Buy rating. Tesla shares closed at $404.35 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) from $144 to $110. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight. Dell shares settled at $133.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho increased Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) price target from $260 to $285. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained an Outperform rating. Snowflake shares closed at $257.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

