This Dell Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring downgraded Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) from Overweight to Underweight and cut the price target from $144 to $110. Dell shares closed at $133.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Lars Kjellberg downgraded Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $43.8 to $45. Sealed Air shares closed at $43.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Matthew Gillmor downgraded the rating for Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Ardent Health shares closed at $9.01 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring downgraded HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $26 to $24. HP closed at $24.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Matthew Caufield downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $5. Adverum Biotechnologies shares closed at $4.29 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
