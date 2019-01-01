Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sealed Air beat estimated earnings by 20.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.93.
Revenue was up $151.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sealed Air's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|0.82
|0.78
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|1.12
|0.86
|0.79
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|1.49B
|1.37B
|1.28B
|1.22B
|Revenue Actual
|1.53B
|1.41B
|1.33B
|1.27B
Sealed Air Questions & Answers
Sealed Air (SEE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.35, which missed the estimate of $0.36.
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.
