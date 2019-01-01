Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Secoo Holding
Secoo Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) was reported by Jefferies on August 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.50 expecting SECO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3908.44% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) was provided by Jefferies, and Secoo Holding initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Secoo Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Secoo Holding was filed on August 5, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 5, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Secoo Holding (SECO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.50. The current price Secoo Holding (SECO) is trading at is $0.24, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
